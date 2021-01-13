You are here
Taiwan visit by US's UN ambassador cancelled: official
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan due to start on Wednesday, a US official said, in line with the State Department cancelling trips abroad ahead of Joe Biden's auguration.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also cancelled a final official visit to Europe, officially to stay in Washington ensure a "smooth and orderly" transition to the new administration.
China had last week expressed strong opposition to Ms Craft's trip.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes