Taiwan visit by US's UN ambassador cancelled: official

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 7:14 AM

The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan due to start on Wednesday, a US official said, in line with the State Department cancelling trips abroad ahead of Joe Biden's auguration.
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan due to start on Wednesday, a US official said, in line with the State Department cancelling trips abroad ahead of Joe Biden's auguration.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also cancelled a final official visit to Europe, officially to stay in Washington ensure a "smooth and orderly" transition to the new administration.

China had last week expressed strong opposition to Ms Craft's trip.

