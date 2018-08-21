You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan 'won't bow to pressure', says President Tsai Ing-wen amid China tensions

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 9:01 AM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday the self-ruled island would not bow to pressure after her high-profile trip to Latin America, including stops in the United States, which drew criticism from China.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has ramped up military and diplomatic pressure in an attempt to assert Chinese sovereignty over the island, even as the US government makes fresh overtures to it.

In March, US President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act - a non-binding bill encouraging the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts.

While Ms Tsai was not invited to the United States for an official visit, she met US senators while she was there, attended banquets with overseas Taiwanese and spoke of the need for strong ties with Washington.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The number of countries that now officially recognise Taiwan has been whittled down to 18, following moves by Burkina Faso in West Africa and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean region to formally switch relations to China from Taiwan this year.

"Taiwan would not bow to pressure. Pressure would only make us more determined and united. It would only boost our determination to go abroad," Ms Tsai said at Taiwan's international airport upon arrival late on Monday after the nine-day trip. She did not elaborate.

Ms Tsai said during talks with heads of state during the trip, she had "demonstrated Taiwan's determination for the value of freedom and democracy."

China, which believes Ms Tsai wants to push for Taiwan's formal independence, has already complained to Washington about her US stopovers on the arrival and departure legs of her trip to Paraguay and Belize in the past two weekends.

Democratic Taiwan is one of China's most sensitive territorial issues and Ms Tsai's US stopovers in the United States, a customary practice for Taiwanese presidents, came amid an increasingly bitter trade war between Beijing and Washington.

While the United States has no formal ties with Taiwan, it is its main supplier of arms and military hardware, and its strongest unofficial diplomatic backer.

In a sign of the geopolitical tensions, Taiwan bakery chain 85C with numerous branches in China disappeared from major Chinese food apps amid calls for a boycott after Ms Tsai stopped by for a coffee at one of its stores in Los Angeles.

In response, Ms Tsai last week urged people in Taiwan to remain united and she remained defiant in the face of Beijing's pressure.

"My administration will continue strengthening every aspect of #Taiwan-#US relations. Until next time!" Ms Tsai tweeted upon her departure from a US airport earlier on Monday, along with a photo of her holding hands with James Moriarty, chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australia's Turnbull survives ballot to remain prime minister

Venezuela braces for currency devaluation storm

Venezuela cuts five zeros from currency as economic plan sows confusion

Melania Trump to make solo Africa trip

Some Venezuelans, alarmed by Maduro's measures, speed up plans to flee

Chinese national kidnapped in US, held for US$2m ransom

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

BT_20180821_NRHDB21_3538016.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, Techcomp, Sembcorp, Perennial, Sarine Tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening