VIRUS OUTBREAK

Task force expects rise in Covid-19 cases; testing being stepped up

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

nz_swab_260622.jpg
The number of Covid-19 infections will likely rise from next week, as Singapore enters week two of Phase Two of Singapore's reopening, said the Covid-19 multi-ministry taskforce on Thursday, adding that community testing efforts have been, and will continue to be expanded.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE number of Covid-19 infections will likely rise from next week, as Singapore enters week two of Phase Two of Singapore's reopening, said the Covid-19 multi-ministry taskforce on Thursday, adding that community testing efforts have been, and will continue to be expanded....

