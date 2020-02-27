You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus death

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 12:02 AM

[PARIS] A 60-year-old teacher who died in Paris after falling ill with the new coronavirus has become the first French casualty of the illness, health officials said Wednesday, adding he had not travelled to an outbreak hotspot.

The man died overnight in a hospital in the capital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon.

The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died in hospital in mid-February.

The teacher, who worked at a junior high school in the town of Crepy-en-Valois, about 80km northeast of Paris, had not travelled to an area affected by the global coronavirus outbreak, said Etienne Champion, director general of the health agency of the Hauts-de-France region.

After feeling unwell he stopped work from February 12 - at the start of the mid-term school holidays. He was tested for the coronavirus in the emergency ward of a Paris hospital on Tuesday, shortly before he died.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll hits 12

Apart from the teacher, France has reported four other new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours - two in people returning from the Lombardy region of Italy, at the centre of Europe's biggest outbreak of the disease.

Eleven people have recovered in France, bringing the total of diagnosed cases in the country to 17.

Among the four still in hospital, a 55-year-old man from the same region as the teacher was in a serious condition in hospital, said Mr Champion.

"Investigations are under way to determine the source of the two infections," he told journalists, and said people who had been in contact with the two - including medical staff - were being monitored.

More than 2,700 people worldwide have died of the virus so far, and almost 80,000 infected, mainly in China.

The French government has asked citizens returning from Lombardy and the neighbouring Veneto region to avoid "all non-essential outings" and keep their children home from school.

The same recommendations have been issued for people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and South Korea.

AFP

Government & Economy

Javid warns Johnson not to ignore UK Treasury over spending

Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll hits 12

Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed with no previous links

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mahathir seeks unity government as Anwar vies for power

Anwar confident of forming next government

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales surge to 12-1/2-year high in Jan

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, pointing to housing market...

Feb 26, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q4 net profit edges up 1% to S$2.3m

CATALIST-LISTED ISEC Healthcare's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 inched up 1 per cent to S$2.3...

Feb 26, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Javid warns Johnson not to ignore UK Treasury over spending

[LONDON] Sajid Javid, who resigned as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer two weeks ago, warned Prime Minister Boris...

Feb 26, 2020 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street rises at open following four-day rout

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage...

Feb 26, 2020 10:39 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll hits 12

[MILAN] Italy's financial hub Milan grappled on Wednesday with a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, as business...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly