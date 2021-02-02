 Team became aware of police ability to use TraceTogether data in late October: Vivian, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Team became aware of police ability to use TraceTogether data in late October: Vivian

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 6:08 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

IT WAS in late October that Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan became aware of the possibility that the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) could apply to TraceTogether data, he told Parliament on Tuesday, in reply to a question from Workers' Party MP and Leader of...

Feb 2, 2021 06:00 PM
Feb 2, 2021 05:52 PM
Feb 2, 2021 05:42 PM
Feb 2, 2021 04:55 PM
Feb 2, 2021 04:47 PM
