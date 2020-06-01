You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 11:31 AM

AB_tear-gas_010620.jpg
Police fired tear gas to try to disperse protestors outside the White House late Sunday as violent clashes erupted in the US capital during the sixth night of nationwide demonstrations.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Police fired tear gas to try to disperse protestors outside the White House late Sunday as violent clashes erupted in the US capital during the sixth night of nationwide demonstrations.

Tear gas and flash bang devices were used against crowds who had gathered outside President Donald Trump's official residence, chanting, lighting fires and holding up protest signs, AFP reporters said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Chinese factories humming doesn't mean everyone is buying

Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners: media

China's May factory activity returns to growth but demand remains weak: Caixin PMI

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, World Bank and SMU launch infrastructure capability programme

South Korea's exports slump again as pandemic drags on

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 11:34 AM
Life & Culture

Sotheby's to stream live auctions in June

[NEW YORK] Sotheby's auctioneer Oliver Barker will be live, by video, in London, looking at screens showing his...

Jun 1, 2020 11:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rex shares up 17.4% after deal completion for 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

SHARES of Rex International rose 17.4 per cent on Monday after the market opened, following the company's...

Jun 1, 2020 11:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's solar giants forced to cut prices as virus curbs demand

[SHANGHAI] Chinese manufacturers that dominate nearly every step in the global solar power supply chain are being...

Jun 1, 2020 11:21 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, fuelling...

Jun 1, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese factories humming doesn't mean everyone is buying

[HONG KONG] China's factories are starting to hum again, but executives are now worried that the rebound could...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.