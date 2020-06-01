You are here
Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP
[WASHINGTON] Police fired tear gas to try to disperse protestors outside the White House late Sunday as violent clashes erupted in the US capital during the sixth night of nationwide demonstrations.
Tear gas and flash bang devices were used against crowds who had gathered outside President Donald Trump's official residence, chanting, lighting fires and holding up protest signs, AFP reporters said.
