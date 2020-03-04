You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tech firms offer business solutions for handling Covid-19 at special rates

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 12:50 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

FIRMS looking to implement measures such as temperature measurement and remote working amid the Covid-19 outbreak can turn to a list of solutions curated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and industry association SGTech, currently offered at special rates.

There are currently 50 packages of infocomm technology solutions available, covering remote working, visitor management - such as temperature recording, visitor registration, and contact tracing - and productivity improvements, such as digital customer relationship management.

These are being offered at promotional rates, including extended free trials, with participating firms such as Cisco, Microsoft, and telcos M1, Singtel and StarHub. More packages of solutions will be added in the coming weeks. An online directory of the offerings can be found at SGTech's website.

"Remote working and digital collaboration tools allow firms to continue operations despite the disruption brought about by Covid-19," said IMDA chief executive Tan Kiat How.

"SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises) can use this opportunity to digitalise their operations and better position themselves for the eventual recovery," he added.

SEE ALSO

China to ramp up petrols exports amid virus, adding to regional glut

SGTech will also partner industry associations from other sectors to encourage their SME members to adopt digital solutions.

SGTech chairman Wong Wai Meng said: "This challenging time is an opportunity for companies to adopt digital technologies to ensure their business continuity. We are grateful that the members of our tech industry are rallying together to offer special packages to help businesses. Through the use of these tools, we hope that all businesses, particularly the SMEs, can emerge from this stronger and ready to take on the opportunities ahead."

Government & Economy

Japan lifts evacuation order for part of disaster-hit Fukushima town

China's central bank keeps short-term rates steady despite Federal Reserve easing

China reports fall in new virus cases for third day, 38 more deaths

South Korea reports 516 new cases of Covid-19, bringing total to 5,328

Australian economic growth picks up but outlook cloudy on virus fears

South Korea unveils 11.7t won stimulus to fight novel coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 12:41 PM
Garage

Ex-CISO of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini joins cybersecurity firm Horangi

THE former chief information security officer (CISO) of Gemini, Jim Rouse, has joined cybersecurity startup Horangi'...

Mar 4, 2020 12:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar up on growth surprise, dive in US yields

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar edged higher on Wednesday as surprisingly upbeat data provided a welcome dose of...

Mar 4, 2020 12:12 PM
Companies & Markets

5 bus captains file lawsuits against SBS Transit over overtime pay dispute

MAINBOARD-LISTED SBS Transit has confirmed that it had been served a writ of summons on Monday by Carson Law...

Mar 4, 2020 12:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia to review assets, halting legal battle with Elliott

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia (BEA) has agreed to carry out a review of its business portfolios and...

Mar 4, 2020 12:00 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets swing after shock Federal Reserve cut sinks Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Asian equities fluctuated on Wednesday following another sell-off on Wall Street after the Federal...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.