Tech firms offer business solutions for handling Covid-19 at special rates

FIRMS looking to implement measures such as temperature measurement and remote working amid the Covid-19 outbreak can turn to a list of solutions curated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and industry association SGTech, currently offered at special rates.

There are currently 50 packages of infocomm technology solutions available, covering remote working, visitor management - such as temperature recording, visitor registration, and contact tracing - and productivity improvements, such as digital customer relationship management.

These are being offered at promotional rates, including extended free trials, with participating firms such as Cisco, Microsoft, and telcos M1, Singtel and StarHub. More packages of solutions will be added in the coming weeks. An online directory of the offerings can be found at SGTech's website.

"Remote working and digital collaboration tools allow firms to continue operations despite the disruption brought about by Covid-19," said IMDA chief executive Tan Kiat How.

"SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises) can use this opportunity to digitalise their operations and better position themselves for the eventual recovery," he added.

SGTech will also partner industry associations from other sectors to encourage their SME members to adopt digital solutions.

SGTech chairman Wong Wai Meng said: "This challenging time is an opportunity for companies to adopt digital technologies to ensure their business continuity. We are grateful that the members of our tech industry are rallying together to offer special packages to help businesses. Through the use of these tools, we hope that all businesses, particularly the SMEs, can emerge from this stronger and ready to take on the opportunities ahead."