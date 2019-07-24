You are here

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 3:46 PM

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired PE (private equity) firm General Atlantic's South-east Asia head, Fock Wai Hoong, as a managing director, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
[SINGAPORE] Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired private equity firm General Atlantic's South-east Asia head, Fock Wai Hoong, as a managing director, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Mr Fock, who has previously worked at CVC Capital Partners, will focus on South-east Asia and the global tech, media and telecoms sector, the sources said.

Mr Fock, who was at General Atlantic for four years, will join Temasek in August, they said.

General Atlantic, Temasek and Mr Fock declined to comment.

The sources did not want to be identified because Mr Fock's new role has not been made public yet. 

