Temasek leads new round of funding for French veterinary pharma firm

SINGAPORE'S Temasek Holdings has led a new round of funding for French veterinary health company Ceva Santé Animale.

New investors joining the funding round include France's Téthys Invest, Canada's PSP Investments, Japan's Mitsui & Co and Germany's Klocke Gruppe. Reinvesting in this round are French shareholders Sofiproteol and Merieux Equity Partners.

According to Ceva, all historic minority investors have also agreed to roll over a significant portion of their investments to further participate in and contribute to the company's future growth.

Other minority investors include EMZ and Sagard from France, Chinese private equity fund Hopu Investments, and food and agribusiness group Continental Grain Company.

Temasek had in June 2014 made an equity investment in Ceva, which specialises in the research, development, production and marketing of products and vaccines for companion animals, ruminants, swine and poultry.