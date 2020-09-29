Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, intends to launch a three-tranche offering of senior unsecured US dollar (USD) bonds on Tuesday.

The offering will comprise a 10-year T2030-USD Temasek bond, a 30.5-year T2051-USD Temasek bond and a 50-year T2070-USD Temasek bond.

They will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Singapore state investment firm, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new bonds will be issued under TFin-I's US$25 billion guaranteed global medium-term note programme.

TFin-I plans to provide the net proceeds from the issuance to Temasek and the latter's investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.

Temasek has been assigned an overall corporate credit rating of Aaa by Moody's Investors Service and AAA by S&P Global Ratings.

Moody’s said in another statement on Tuesday that Temasek's Aaa rating reflects the investment company’s strong fundamental credit quality supported by steady and recurring dividend income, as well as its large and high-quality investment portfolio.

“In addition, Temasek's largest investee companies and major dividend contributors have strong investment-grade credit profiles," noted Jacintha Poh, a vice-president and senior credit officer at the credit rating agency. "We expect the company to maintain a conservative financial profile, with the net debt to market value of its portfolio assets (excluding cash) staying below 5 per cent and FFO (funds from operations) interest coverage above 15 times."

Moody’s on Tuesday assigned Aaa ratings to the proposed notes with a stable outlook.

Temasek said an application will be made for the listing and quotation of the three new bonds on the Singapore Exchange.