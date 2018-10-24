Temasek's first retail bond oversubscribed by 7 times

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TEMASEK Holdings' first retail bond is just over eight times subscribed.
Given the heavy demand, an upsized option may be exercised, The Business Times understands.
The retail public offer of the up-to-S$200 million, five-year, 2.7
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg