You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Temasek's triple A rating backed by strong credit profile, high-quality portfolio: Moody's

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 8:31 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_Temasek_070319_43.jpg
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said that Temasek Holdings' triple A credit rating is supported by its strong fundamental credit profile, steady and recurring dividend income, and large and high-quality investment portfolio.
PHOTO: ST FILE

MOODY'S Investors Service on Thursday said that Temasek Holdings' triple A credit rating is supported by its strong fundamental credit profile, steady and recurring dividend income, and large and high-quality investment portfolio.

In its latest periodic review of the Singapore government investment firm's credit rating, Moody's this was "further underpinned by its low market value-based leverage at the holding company level and its excellent liquidity profile."

It noted that Temasek has been in a net cash position since fiscal 2008 and Moody's expects the company will maintain its sizeable reserve of cash and liquid securities.

Moody's added that as a government-related issuer, Temasek's ratings also benefit from its 100 per cent government ownership through the Minister for Finance, although the company's baseline credit assessment, the measure of its standalone credit quality, is currently also aaa.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

In a blow to Trump, America’s trade deficit hit record US$891b

Trump would be 'very disappointed' in Kim if North Korea rebuilding rocket site

Trump says China trade talks going well, predicts 'good deal' or no deal

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

Singapore affirms China's 'key market' status

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_Grab_070319_3.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening