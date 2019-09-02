You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Aug headline CPI rises 0.52% y-o-y, below forecast

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 12:07 PM

file76jmkp259szlmgs7461.jpg
Thailand's annual headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.52 per cent in August from a year earlier, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.85 per cent increase and July's 0.98 per cent rise, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's annual headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.52 per cent in August from a year earlier, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.85 per cent increase and July's 0.98 per cent rise, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

August headline inflation was the lowest level since January and stayed below the central bank's 1-4 per cent target range for a third straight month.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.49 per cent in August, compared with a forecast of 0.44 per cent and July's 0.41 per cent.

In January-August period, headline inflation was 0.87 per cent and core inflation was 0.55 per cent.

The ministry forecast 2019 headline inflation of between 0.8 to 0.9 per cent, compared with the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) estimate of 1.0 per cent.

Last month, the BOT unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 per cent. It will next review policy on Sept 25.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

More than one-quarter of people with disabilities are employed

Tech@SG scheme will require firms to meet venture-capital terms

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Warships and aircraft ready for first US-Asean maritime drills

Goh Yew Lin to head Duke-NUS as chairman; inventor Aaron Thean named engineering faculty dean

Hong Kong protesters call student boycott, strike after weekend of violence

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly