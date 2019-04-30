You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Cabinet approves US$683m measures to support growth

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 10:15 PM

doc755be1xnwyu4fm1d54r_doc75091m2nbrb1bpl3zi9u.jpg
Thailand's Cabinet has approved on Tuesday economic measures worth 21.8 billion baht ($928.9 million) in a bid to support a slowing economy weighed down by weaker exports.
EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet has approved on Tuesday economic measures worth 21.8 billion baht ($928.9 million) in a bid to support a slowing economy weighed down by weaker exports.

The steps, aimed at boosting consumption, include spending of 13.2 billion baht through public welfare benefits for low-income earners, and tax measures worth 8.6 billion baht, government spokesman Nathporn Chatusripitak told reporters.

The government allows a tax deduction of up to 200,000 baht for buyers of homes worth up to 5 million baht and a deduction of up to 20,000 baht for domestic travel.

It also gives a tax deduction of up to 15,000 baht for buyers of certain goods such as books and state-promoted products.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Monday, the finance ministry said it expected the packages to add 0.1 percentage point to its 3.8 per cent growth outlook this year, which was cut from 4.0 per cent.

Last year, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 4.1 per cent, the fastest in six years.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Eurozone growth beats expectations as Italy exits recession

Japan's emperor prays for peace in first abdication in 200 years

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU court rules in favour of bloc's trade deal with Canada

Singapore manufacturers, services firms less upbeat about next 6 months

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

doc7551z5ahn9k6l7fvfho_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

doc7558l6syf0o11ses1p2k_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening