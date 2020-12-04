You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai central bank says GDP may be worse than expected next year

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 7:19 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's gross domestic product could underperform next year if tourism remains weak, even as this year's economic performance may beat sharply reduced forecasts, the country's central bank head said Friday.

All reasonable policy options are on the table in such a situation, although there's currently no need for the central bank to pursue quantitative easing, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput told reporters at a briefing in Bangkok. Monetary policy will remain accommodative and focused on growth, while fiscal stimulus should remain in place until the middle of next year, Mr Sethaput said.

"Monetary policy gives priority to growth now," he said. "We see that financial stability is linked to the revival of growth." Thailand's economy, which is heavily reliant on exports and tourism, is expected to contract the most in more than two decades this year.

The National Economic and Social Development Council expects the economy to contract 6 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent fall seen by the Finance Ministry and the 7.8 per cent contraction the central bank predicted in September. The council has forecast 3.5 per cent-4.5 per cent expansion for next year, with the central bank expecting 3.6 per cent growth.

The Bank of Thailand may need to revise its forecast after third-quarter GDP came in better than expected, Mr Sethaput said. The Monetary Policy Committee will meet Dec. 23 to review the forecast.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Thailand's borders reopened to some foreign tourists in October for the first time since late March. The 2021 GDP forecast assumes 9 million tourists will arrive next year, which might be optimistic, Mr Sethaput said.

"We shouldn't be complacent about the outbreak and we shouldn't lift the stimulus for consumption too quickly. It's still necessary until we have vaccine," he said. "Even if we have the vaccine, it doesn't mean tourists will come back right away." On top of the blow from the pandemic, the baht currency hit a 10-month high against the US dollar in November, raising concerns for exports.

"The economic recovery is fragile, so we don't want anything to obstruct it," Mr Sethaput said Friday. "Baht strength would hurt the margins of exporters, especially small ones, at a time when they're facing rising debts and lower orders." The central bank last month relaxed rules on capital outflows and said it would scrutinise fund flows into bonds to help cool the baht rally. Last week, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said those measures would likely be followed by "further strict" steps.

In minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting, the central bank said it's appropriate to consider whether additional measures will be needed on the baht.

So far, the bank's new measures have failed to cool the currency, with the baht still up more than 8 per cent from the year's low in April.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop Covid-19, says health minister

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bank of England's Saunders says floor for rates might be just below zero

South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

In new stimulus, Japan to offer regional banks incentives to merge

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 07:13 PM
Consumer

Apple Pay targeted in Dutch antitrust probe into payment apps

[AMSTERDAM] Apple phones face scrutiny from Dutch antitrust regulators who are probing whether users get a free...

Dec 4, 2020 06:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

ANT Group's unit and a consortium comprising Greenland Financial Holdings Group, Linklogis Hong Kong Ltd, and...

Dec 4, 2020 06:53 PM
Government & Economy

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop Covid-19, says health minister

[OSLO] Norway will use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push...

Dec 4, 2020 06:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

THE Grab-Singtel consortium and a wholly-owned entity from Sea Ltd have been selected to receive the digital full...

Dec 4, 2020 06:33 PM
Garage

Neuroglee raises US$2.3m in pre-seed funding from Elsai and Biofourmis CEO

HEALTHTECH startup Neuroglee has secured US$2.3 million in pre-seed funding to advance its product pipeline for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Broker's take: Yangzijiang undervalued, set to bottom out, says DBS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

iFast says not aware of digital banking licence outcome as SGX queries trading activity

Proposed merger between ESR-Reit and Sabana Reit falls through

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for