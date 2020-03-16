You are here

Thai central bank says to monitor impact of Fed’s moves on market sentiment

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 12:38 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank said on Monday it would monitor the impact of the US Federal Reserve's moves on market participants' confidence.

The central bank's next policy review is on March 25 as scheduled, it said in a text message to reporters. It is expected to further cut the benchmark interest rate, currently at a record low of 1 per cent.

The Fed overnight slashed interest rates to near zero, pledging hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and back stopping foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing to cushion the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS

