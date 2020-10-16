You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai central bank will not extend debt moratorium, but plans targeted measure

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 3:39 PM

rk_BOT_161020.jpg
Thailand's central bank will not extend a broad-based debt moratorium but will introduce targeted measures to help debtors affected by the coronavirus pandemic, an assistant governor said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank will not extend a broad-based debt moratorium but will introduce targeted measures to help debtors affected by the coronavirus pandemic, an assistant governor said on Friday.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy posted its deepest contraction in over two decades in the second quarter and the pandemic has battered tourism and domestic activity.

The central bank will monitor the situation closely and did not expect rapid and large defaults after the six-month debt holiday ended on Thursday, assistant governor Roong Mallikamas told a briefing.

"The central bank will introduce debt measures, but not for everyone, to help financial institutions assist each debtor," she said.

Small-and medium sized businesses (SMEs) with combined debt of about 1.35 trillion baht (S$58.74 billion) had been under the debt moratorium - part of the total debt of 6.89 trillion baht which had received overall relief measures including repayment extensions and interest reductions, she said.

SEE ALSO

Thai state of emergency: analysts, firms remain bullish

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Of those SMEs loans, about 400 billion baht owed to specialised state banks has received another three-six month debt moratorium, while SMEs owing some 950 billion baht to commercial banks and non-banks would be mostly able to service their debt, Ms Roong said.

The Bank of Thailand will ask banks to maintain until the end of this year the status of their debtors in restructuring talks so that they will not become non-performing loans, Ms Roong said.

Banks can also extend debt repayment periods for six months after the end of 2020, she said.

"The situation today is different from six months ago and we should be able to better separate and select appropriate medicine for each group," Ms Roong said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares post biggest weekly fall in three as global virus woes weigh

[SEOUL] South Korean shares posted their sharpest weekly fall in three on Friday as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases...

Oct 16, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

Three institutions appointed Jobs Development Partners to proactively work with firms to create new roles

TO help firms create new jobs and traineeship opportunities more proactively, the National Jobs Council has...

Oct 16, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares set for weekly losses as virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced from two-week lows on Friday but were still set for weekly losses after a sell-...

Oct 16, 2020 03:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

AVIATION and hospitality stocks listed in Singapore and Hong Kong are set to see a boost from the upcoming two-way...

Oct 16, 2020 03:17 PM
Transport

Europe car sales rise 1.1% in surprise first gain of the year

[MUNICH] Automakers eked out a surprise sales increase last month in Europe, the first advance this year for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

EVOS Esports parent snags US$12m in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, Straits Trading

HC Surgical's Julian Ong awarded costs after Serene Tiong's appeal bid falls through

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for