Thai Dec factory output rises 0.75%, slightly below forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in December rose 0.75 per cent from a year earlier, led by higher production of cars, sugar and electronics, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

That is slightly below the 0.80 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and November's revised 0.91 per cent rise.

Capacity utilisation was at 66.88 per cent in December after November's 69.37 per cent.

The ministry has forecast the MPI will rise between 2 per cent and 3 per cent this year, after 2018's 2.8 per cent increase.

