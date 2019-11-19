You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai economy grows slower than expected in Q3

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191119_THAI19_3953952.jpg
The Thai government cut its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6% - from an earlier view of 2.7% to 3.2% - as the country deals with the impact of the US-China trade war and a strong currency.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Bangkok

THAILAND'S economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter and the government lowered its forecast for full-year growth as the country deals with the impact of the US-China trade war and a strong currency.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.4 per cent from a year ago, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said on Monday, below the median estimate of 2.7 per cent in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The council cut its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6 per cent - from an earlier view of 2.7 per cent to 3.2 per cent - and said growth should accelerate to 2.7 per cent to 3.7 per cent next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand's trade-reliant economy has been hit by slumping exports, a surging currency and mixed performance in the tourism sector.

SEE ALSO

Thailand not in recession, just growing below potential: central bank chief

The central bank earlier this month cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and announced measures to slow gains in the baht, which has been the strongest performer in emerging markets over the past year, rising about 9 per cent.

The council's secretary-general Thosaporn Sirisumphand called for more stimulus to supplement a US$10 billion package the government approved in August.

The global slowdown, drought and volatility remain key challenges for South-east Asia's second-largest economy, he said.

"We need to use all tools that we have as there are still a lot of risks that we can't control," Mr Thosaporn told reporters in Bangkok. "We can't be complacent."

While the economy appeared to bottom out in the second quarter - when it grew 2.3 per cent, its slowest pace in nearly five years - the rebound has been more muted than expected, Mr Thosaporn said.

"Baht strength hurt exports and private investment in the third quarter," he said. "We think the baht strength may continue."

The baht was at 30.245 per US dollar as at 10.35am in Bangkok, little changed from before the data release.

"The worst is probably now over for the economy, but a strong rebound is unlikely," Gareth Leather, an economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

"Exports will continue to struggle if, as we expect, global growth slows further. A high level of household debt will also constrain private consumption growth."

The NESDC said exports now are expected to shrink by 2 per cent this year, compared to the 1.2 per cent contraction it forecast in August.

The economy should pick up in the final quarter of the year and accelerate into 2020, driven by government stimulus measures, gradual recovery in exports and an improvement in tourism, the council said. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Higher Q3 GDP growth seen with electronics 'recovery underway'

Four important lessons from HK situation: Chan Chun Sing

Months of unrest starting to push up unemployment rate

Regulator to study how AI will affect workers in Singapore

US, S Korea resume defence cost-sharing talks amid protests

China calls on US to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 01:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the...

Nov 19, 2019 12:24 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close...

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 PM
Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly