You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai economy seen hitting bottom in Q2: central bank

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:53 PM

file7b8n1sgj20118wrqg5h7.jpg
Thailand's economy is expected to hit its bottom in the second quarter, contracting by a double-digit number but less than 20 per cent from a year earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy is expected to hit its bottom in the second quarter, contracting by a double-digit number but less than 20 per cent from a year earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Tuesday.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy continued to suffer a substantial contraction in May due to a sharp drop in exports and tourism, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 23.6 per cent in May from a year earlier, after April's 3.3 per cent decline. The country had no foreign tourists in April and May after it closed borders.

However, private consumption indicators fell at a lower rate following the relaxation of the lockdown measures, and government relief measures. Public spending continued to expand, the BOT said.

"There was some light in May," BOT senior director Don Nakornthab told a briefing, adding the economy should see its deepest contraction in the current quarter before showing smaller declines in the third and fourth quarters.

SEE ALSO

Thailand looks past pandemic to build US$9b airport city

Recent strength in the baht is negative for the economy and the BOT will keep monitoring, he said, adding gold exports had added to upward pressure on the currency.

The central bank forecast the economy would shrink 8.1 per cent this year, the biggest contraction on record.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say

Dubai World pays US$8.2b early to complete debt revamp

Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

GE2020: NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise on better economic data, STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares ended in positive territory on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains on the back of...

Jun 30, 2020 05:49 PM
Consumer

A taste of democracy: S Korea's 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cereal

[SEOUL] It is being hailed as a major win for democracy in South Korea. After 16 years in exile, a president this...

Jun 30, 2020 05:38 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.54...

Jun 30, 2020 05:13 PM
Transport

Airbus slows services push amid coronavirus crisis

[PARIS] Airbus has postponed its target of building a US$10 billion services business amid the coronavirus crisis,...

Jun 30, 2020 05:09 PM
Life & Culture

Bacon triptych sells for US$84.6m

[LONDON] Francis Bacon's "Triptych Inspired by the Oresteia of Aeschylus" fetched US$84.6 million at Sotheby's on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.