You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai government's slim coalition majority under threat as one party withdraws

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND'S ruling coalition has moved closer to losing its razor-thin majority after one party pulled its support less than a month after the Cabinet was sworn in.

The Thai Civilized Party, with one seat in parliament, is leaving the coalition because it's dissatisfied with government policies, its leader Mongkolkit Suksintharanon said at a briefing Tuesday in Bangkok. The party will become an independent opposition, he said.

"Anybody that feels uncomfortable in their position or unrepresented in the parliament can join me," Mr Mongkolkit said, anticipating there could be more coalition members who may decide to leave. "We have no vested interest and won't take any sides. We'll be independent in our thinking and our decision."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former coup leader who won the premiership with the support of the coalition, is now left with a parliament that's almost equally divided between his supporters and the opposition, which sees Mr Prayuth's government as a continuation of military rule.

Passing key legislation, including the annual budget bill, could become a more difficult task for the government.

In a separate briefing on Tuesday, nine other small parties - each with one parliament seat - pledged continued support for Mr Prayuth's 18-party coalition. The alliance now has a three-seat majority in the lower house.

"We reaffirm our support for the government now, and we'll always support it," said Sampan Lertnuwat, the leader of the Ponlamuang Thai Party.

The ruling alliance's durability is one of the risk factors for Thailand following a disputed general election in March.

The country's exports and tourism-reliant economy have been buffeted by a surging currency and the fallout from the US-China trade war, putting the onus on the government to come up with a coordinated package of support. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

2019 exports forecast slashed as Q2 performance dives 14.6%

MAS chief economist rules out off-cycle Singdollar tweaks

Strong Singapore-US economic ties overrule political climate: AmCham chairman

Poly grads on Earn and Learn scheme get higher starting wage

Stock market falls as HK leader insists on clinging to power

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 exports forecast slashed as Q2 performance dives 14.6%

BT_20190814_ABMAS14_3861849.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief economist rules out off-cycle Singdollar tweaks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly