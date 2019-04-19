Thai growth to be on track if next government formed by June: central bank chief

Low inflation is not a concern and the central bank will focus more on growth and financial stability risks, Veerathai Santiprabhob told an analysts meeting.

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.8 per cent this year as forecast if the next government can be formed by June, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Low inflation is not a concern and the central bank will focus more on growth and financial stability risks, Veerathai Santiprabhob told an analysts meeting.

Thailand held an election on March 24, its first since a 2014 coup, but the outcome remains uncertain and might not be known until after official results are due on May 9.

The central bank has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent since tightening in December for the first time since 2011. It will next review policy on May 8.

Thailand reported its strongest economic growth in six years in 2018, at 4.1 per cent, but still lagged the Philippines' 6.2 per cent, Indonesia's 5.17 per cent and Malaysia's 4.7 per cent.

