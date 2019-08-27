You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai July factory output falls 3.23% y-o-y, slightly worse than forecast

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 11:10 AM

nz_thaifactory_270886.jpg
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in July dropped 3.23 per cent from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and steel, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in July dropped 3.23 per cent from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and steel, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a forecast of 3.05 per cent decline in a Reuters poll, and June's revised 5.3 per cent contraction.

Capacity utilisation was at 65.68 per cent in July, compared with June's revised 65.28 per cent.

The ministry cuts its 2019 MPI growth forecast to 0.5 per cent from 2 per cent seen earlier. Last year, the MPI rose a revised 3.6 per cent. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China's July industrial profits swing to growth but outlook clouded

New IPOS entity to help Singapore firms take their intangible assets global

Australian arrested in China for 'espionage': foreign minister

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

G-7 leaders back Hong Kong autonomy, call for calm

US city to replace lead pipes that sparked water crisis

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

New IPOS entity to help Singapore firms take their intangible assets global

nz_hyflux_270856.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly