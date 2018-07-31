You are here

Thai June factory output rises 4.74% y-o-y, above forecast

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 12:18 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in June rose 4.74 per cent from a year earlier, helped by higher production of cars and parts, sugar, air conditioners and electronics, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 3.0 per cent rise seen in a Reuters poll and May's 2.87 per cent increase, which was revised down from 3.20 per cent earlier.

Capacity utilisation was 69.04 per cent in June, little changed from May's revised 69.82 per cent.

The ministry expects the MPI to rise 2.5-3.0 per cent this year, after increasing 1.58 per cent last year.

Government & Economy

Editor's Choice

