[BANGKOK] Thai junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Friday he will stand as prime minister in March's election as the army looks to maintain its influence on politics more than four years after a coup.

"I agree to accept the invitation by Phalang Pracharat to nominate my name to parliament to be appointed as PM," Mr Prayut said, referring to a party aligned with the army.

AFP