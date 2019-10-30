You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai king fires royal guards for 'adultery'

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 4:53 PM

doc77r94fe15h1yalrekpc_doc77o4r5fg8xhghadatj.jpg
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has sacked four royal guards, two of them for "adultery", in a fresh wave of palace purges a week after his royal consort was stripped of all titles for "disloyalty".
EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand's king has sacked four royal guards, two of them for "adultery", in a fresh wave of palace purges a week after his royal consort was stripped of all titles for "disloyalty".

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, ordered the dismissal of two male guards from the "bedroom section", the Royal Gazette announced late Tuesday.

"They have committed inappropriate acts and adultery," the statement said.

The other two officers failed to meet the standards of the royal guard and were dismissed without compensation, according to the gazette.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand's royal family is protected by a defamation law that makes scrutiny of its actions all but impossible within the kingdom.

SEE ALSO

Trump reinstates duty-free trade for some Ukrainian goods, suspends it for some Thai goods

But the purges have offered a rare glimpse into the powerful palace, one of the wealthiest monarchies in the world.

The latest move comes after 34-year-old royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was deprived of all royal titles three months after being appointed to the role for the first time in nearly a century.

She was accused of disloyalty and "acting against the appointment" of Queen Suthida.

King Vajiralongkorn married Queen Suthida, his fourth wife, earlier this year.

The former consort Sineenat has not been seen in public since her dismissal.

After her fall from grace six other palace officials were sacked for committing "evil actions".

King Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne in 2016 following the death of his beloved father and was crowned in an elaborate coronation ceremony in May.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bridging intention-action gap vital for sustainable development in Singapore: Refinitiv

New digital shopfront for Singapore terminal, marine services to boost port efficiency

Singapore tourism receipts down 1.3% in Q2 despite rise in arrivals

Schneider Electric commits S$16m to build Singapore firms with global potential

Singapore's wage growth could ease as labour market softens: MAS

Singapore monetary, fiscal policy 'appropriate' for now: MAS

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 04:36 PM
Stocks

European stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets diverged at the open on Wednesday, with London dipping one day after British...

Oct 30, 2019 04:28 PM
Government & Economy

Bridging intention-action gap vital for sustainable development in Singapore: Refinitiv

BRIDGING the intention-action gap among Singapore and Asian companies is crucial to further sustainable development...

Oct 30, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

[HONG KONG] Stocks turned lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the Federal Reserve...

Oct 30, 2019 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

New digital shopfront for Singapore terminal, marine services to boost port efficiency

[SINGAPORE] The harnessing of technology is crucial for propelling the maritime sector forward, said Deputy Prime...

Oct 30, 2019 04:08 PM
Technology

Gender neutral emojis hit screens in new Apple update

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple has put out new gender neutral emojis of most of its people icons  including punks, clowns and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly