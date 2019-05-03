You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai king to pay respect to Buddha image, light auspicious candle on eve of coronation

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:00 PM

doc756ro3pjcshwfl5yd79_doc756qqrp0wlyd1438o7d.jpg
This handout from the Thai Royal Household Bureau taken and released on May 3, 2019 shows the ceremony in which the Royal Golden Plaque of the official title of His Majesty the King, the Royal Golden Plaque of His Majesty’s horoscope, and the Royal Seal of State are transferred from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to Baisal Daksin Throne Hall in Bangkok.
AFP

[BANGKOK] King Maha Vajiralongkorn is to pay his respects on Friday to one of Thai Buddhism's most sacred relics, the Emerald Buddha, and later light an auspicious candle as he conducts the final rituals before his three days of coronation events.

The coronation, which takes place from Saturday to Monday, will be the first the country has seen in 69 years, since his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, was crowned in 1950.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, is also known by the title of King Rama X. He became a constitutional monarch after the death of his revered father in October 2016, after 70 years on the throne.

On Friday, the king will first visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to pay respect to the Buddha image, one of Thailand's most sacred relics, before moving to the Grand Palace.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There, he will light the auspicious candle at 4:19 p.m. (9:19 GMT) - a time that court astrologers determined was propitious - while 80 Buddhist monks chant.

Earlier on Friday, a senior palace official transferred a golden plaque with the king's official name and title, the king's horoscope and the royal seal from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to the Grand Palace in preparation for Saturday's event.

The three items, which were made in a three-hour ritual last week, will be presented to the king on Saturday by the chief Brahmin, along with five royal regalia, the symbols of kingship in Thailand.

Ahead of the grand ceremonies, the king said he would grant royal pardons to some prisoners to "give them a chance to become good citizens", according to the Royal Gazette on Friday.

The document, which will take effect on Saturday, listed many criteria for prisoners who are eligible for the pardon, including those with disabilities, chronic or terminal diseases, or those with one year left to serve.

The king will also reduce sentences for some prisoners, including those imprisoned for life, and commute inmates' death sentences to life.

It is not yet clear how many people will qualify for the pardons.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India's strongest storm since 2014 now weakening, says weather office

MAS extends sponsorship of NUS professorship, adds LKY School of Public Policy as host school

Ruling party candidate quits Australian campaign over anti-Muslim posts

Malaysia's March exports shrank 0.5% y-o-y

India evacuates more than a million people ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening