You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Oct exports drop 4.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 12:26 PM

nz_bangkokport_211172.jpg
Thailand's customs-cleared exports fell in October for a third straight month, down 4.54 per cent from a year earlier, after falling 1.39 per cent the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's customs-cleared exports fell in October for a third straight month, down 4.54 per cent from a year earlier, after falling 1.39 per cent the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

October's export numbers came in worse than a Reuters poll forecast for a decrease of 3.7 per cent in shipments, a main driver of Thai growth. Shipments to China contracted 4.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, while those to the United States were up 4.8 per cent, a ministry official said.

Imports in October dropped 7.57 per cent from a year earlier, after falling 4.24 per cent the previous month. The poll had forecast a fall of 6.6 per cent in imports last month.

October's trade surplus amounted to US$0.51 billion, versus a forecast for US$0.4 billion, and September's figure of US$1.28 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In January-October, exports shrank 2.35 per cent from a year earlier and imports were down 4.09 per cent during the period. On Monday, the national planning agency predicted exports would contract 2 per cent this year, exceeding a decline of 1.2 per cent projected earlier.

SEE ALSO

Japan's exports drop most since 2016 amid trade war, typhoon

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China needs to ensure policies boost economy: Premier Li

In Austin, Donald Trump praises Apple chief Tim Cook's 'great job'

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

Singapore's Q3 manufacturing decline milder than feared; factory recovery expected in 2020

Bushfire threat spreads in Australia as smoke chokes Sydney

Hong Kong rights bill clears US Congress, heads to Trump

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

China needs to ensure policies boost economy: Premier Li

[BEIJING] China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said...

Nov 21, 2019 11:36 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble as US bill fuels economy fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged on Thursday after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the city's rights,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:29 AM
Technology

Alibaba’s bankers get more buck for their bang

[HONG KONG] Phalanxes of bankers have been enlisted around the world to sell a combined US$45 billion of stock in...

Nov 21, 2019 11:09 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets plunge on trade fears after US passes Hong Kong rights bill

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong led losses as Asian markets tanked on Thursday after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the...

Nov 21, 2019 11:00 AM
Garage

Carousell to merge with 701Search, valuing it at over US$850m

ONLINE marketplace operator Carousell has agreed to merge with 701Search, the classifieds firm owned by Norweigen...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly