You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai police investigate press, impose curbs on messaging app in bid to quell protests

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201020_NAHTHAI20_4289987.jpg
The Thai government last Thursday banned political gatherings of more than five people, an order protestors continued to defy on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

Bangkok

THAI police said on Monday they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week and imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy.

The announcement prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom by the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader whom the protesters are seeking to drive from office.

A police document dated Oct 16 shows that investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets as well as the Facebook page of a protest group. "We received information from intelligence units concerned that parts of the content and distorted information have been used and disseminated to cause confusion and instigate causing unrest to society," police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference. He said it was for Thailand's broadcast regulator and digital ministry to investigate and take appropriate action, adding that there was no plan to curb press freedom.

Putchapong Nodthaisong, a spokesperson for the digital ministry, said it had requested court orders to take down more than 300,000 pieces of content - by the four media outlets and the Facebook page of the protest group Free Youth - that it said violated Thai laws over the last week.

SEE ALSO

Thailand threatens to censor media outlets as protests swell

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Manushya Foundation, an independent group which campaigns for online freedom, called the measures an attempt to silence free media. "Since the ban on protests did not work, the military-backed government hopes to create fear of telling the truth," its director Emilie Palamy Pradichit said. "We urge free media to resist."

The government ordered a ban on news and online information that could affect national security last Thursday. It also banned political gatherings of more than five people in the face of the growing challenge.

Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also told reporters on Monday that he had ordered the digital ministry to restrict Free Youth's group on Telegram, a messaging application that protesters have used to coordinate in recent days.

Mr Putchapong declined to verify another document - apparently signed by him - that asked Internet service providers and mobile operators to "suspend Telegram" completely.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Bangkok for a sixth straight day on Monday, defying a ban on gatherings and the threat of crackdowns by the police. Similar events were also held in at least seven other provinces.

"We will prosecute everyone," deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai said, adding that 74 protesters had been arrested since Oct 13.

Nineteen were granted bail on Monday, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said.

Protesters seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth, accusing him of engineering last year's election to keep hold of power he first seized in a 2014 coup. He says the election was fair. The protesters have also grown more vocal in demanding reforms to the monarchy to reduce the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The Royal Palace has made no comment on the protests or protesters' demands. Mr Prayuth has said he will not quit. REUTERS, AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

A 'great pity' if more Singaporeans do not take up good jobs in electronics: Minister

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

China on a mission to become independent in chip supply chain

Consumption returns as China's economic recovery picks up

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

Fed's Powell: More important for US to get digital currency right than be first

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit's trustee rejects suggestions that it was remiss in duties

SABANA Reit's trustee HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) has stepped in to say that nothing suggests...

Oct 20, 2020 12:21 AM
Banking & Finance

Home working to boost cyber-attack insurance

[FRANKFURT] German reinsurance giant Munich Re said Monday that it anticipates a boom in cyber-risk insurance in the...

Oct 20, 2020 12:08 AM
Consumer

Farmers push 'veggieburger' label ban in Europe

[BRUSSELS] Angry European farmers are pushing for a ban on calling vegetarian products a "burger" or a "sausage"...

Oct 19, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

UK, EU agree to intensify trade talks

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday to intensify trade talks and work on legal texts, a...

Oct 19, 2020 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe

[BEIJING] Tesla said on Monday it would start exporting China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for