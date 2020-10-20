Thai police investigate press, impose curbs on messaging app in bid to quell protests

The Thai government last Thursday banned political gatherings of more than five people, an order protestors continued to defy on Monday.

Bangkok

THAI police said on Monday they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week and imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy.

The announcement prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom by the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader whom the protesters are seeking to drive from office.

A police document dated Oct 16 shows that investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets as well as the Facebook page of a protest group. "We received information from intelligence units concerned that parts of the content and distorted information have been used and disseminated to cause confusion and instigate causing unrest to society," police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference. He said it was for Thailand's broadcast regulator and digital ministry to investigate and take appropriate action, adding that there was no plan to curb press freedom.

Putchapong Nodthaisong, a spokesperson for the digital ministry, said it had requested court orders to take down more than 300,000 pieces of content - by the four media outlets and the Facebook page of the protest group Free Youth - that it said violated Thai laws over the last week.

The Manushya Foundation, an independent group which campaigns for online freedom, called the measures an attempt to silence free media. "Since the ban on protests did not work, the military-backed government hopes to create fear of telling the truth," its director Emilie Palamy Pradichit said. "We urge free media to resist."

The government ordered a ban on news and online information that could affect national security last Thursday. It also banned political gatherings of more than five people in the face of the growing challenge.

Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also told reporters on Monday that he had ordered the digital ministry to restrict Free Youth's group on Telegram, a messaging application that protesters have used to coordinate in recent days.

Mr Putchapong declined to verify another document - apparently signed by him - that asked Internet service providers and mobile operators to "suspend Telegram" completely.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Bangkok for a sixth straight day on Monday, defying a ban on gatherings and the threat of crackdowns by the police. Similar events were also held in at least seven other provinces.

"We will prosecute everyone," deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai said, adding that 74 protesters had been arrested since Oct 13.

Nineteen were granted bail on Monday, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said.

Protesters seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth, accusing him of engineering last year's election to keep hold of power he first seized in a 2014 coup. He says the election was fair. The protesters have also grown more vocal in demanding reforms to the monarchy to reduce the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The Royal Palace has made no comment on the protests or protesters' demands. Mr Prayuth has said he will not quit. REUTERS, AFP