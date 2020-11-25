You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai pro-democracy leaders summoned over royal defamation

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 12:06 PM

af_thaiprotests_251120.jpg
Twelve Thai pro-democracy protest leaders have been summoned by police to answer charges of royal defamation, the first use of the draconian law in almost three years, as Bangkok gears up for another major rally.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Twelve Thai pro-democracy protest leaders have been summoned by police to answer charges of royal defamation, the first use of the draconian law in almost three years, as Bangkok gears up for another major rally.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha last week gave the green light for authorities to lay lese majeste charges, which bar any criticism of the royal family, against demonstrators who could now face up to 15 years in prison.

Thailand has for months been rocked by youth-led protests demanding a new constitution, reform of the untouchable monarchy, and for Mr Chan-O-Cha to resign.

Tensions in the Thai capital are rising - officers deployed water cannon and tear gas at a rally outside parliament last week, with 55 people injured and six shot in scuffles with royalists. The source of the gunfire is under investigation.

Anti-royal graffiti was also daubed around police headquarters in central Bangkok, and demonstrators threw paint at the compound.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Thailand has one of the harshest royal defamation laws in the world. It is routinely interpreted to include any criticism of the monarchy - including content posted or shared on social media.

Under section 112 of Thailand's penal code - which authorities have not invoked since early 2018 - anyone convicted of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen or heir faces between three and 15 years in prison on each count.

MAJOR RALLY

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says 12 protest leaders have received a summons - among them human rights lawyer Anon Numpha, Panupong "Mike" Jaadnok and prominent student leaders Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak.

"I'm not scared just one bit and I believe that by being sent the 112 summons, it will bring out more people to (Wednesday's) rally," Mr Chiwarak told AFP.

"Does this mean the monarchy has declared an all-out war with the people, is that right?"

Protesters last week announced they would rally outside the headquarters of the Crown Property Bureau on Wednesday.

But overnight they flagged they would switch the protest to the main office of the Siam Commercial Bank - in which the king is a major shareholder - to avoid potential clashes with a rival ultra royalist rally.

Soon after coming to power following his father's death in 2016, the new king took control of the Crown Property Bureau which has assets in banks, companies and prime real estate.

The bureau's board was previously headed by the finance minister in an arrangement that gave a sheen of public oversight to a trust some experts estimate is worth US$30-$60 billion.

The full assets are privately held and remain a closely guarded secret.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Chan Chun Sing urges more countries to adopt shared travel protocol

Tokyo to call for shortened hours for bars, restaurants: report

Watchdog criticises poor planning that left UK without enough PPE as Covid-19 struck

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

US will distribute 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first tranche

Others to get vaccine first as Canada lacks production capacity: Trudeau

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 12:09 PM
Garage

Visa-backed Marqeta targets US$10b valuation in 2021 IPO

[NEW YORK] Marqeta, a payments startup backed by Goldman Sachs Group and Visa, hired underwriters for a planned 2021...

Nov 25, 2020 12:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Buyout titans fire up LBO machine with US$1.6 trillion to spend

[NEW YORK] The biggest private equity firms in the US are unleashing a flurry of new leveraged buyouts (LBO) and...

Nov 25, 2020 11:45 AM
Consumer

German firm &ever to set up Changi indoor vertical farm with R&D centre

INDOOR vertical farming company &ever is setting up its global research and development (R&D) centre in...

Nov 25, 2020 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Abu Dhabi plans 448b dirhams in oil spending to boost output

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates is boosting investment to make good on pledges to increase output capacity, even as...

Nov 25, 2020 11:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) share price has been making steady gains for two days on heavy volumes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street advance; STI up 0.6%

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

US oil industry group pledges to fight possible Biden fracking limits

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for