You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai protest leaders charged with royal defamation

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 10:59 PM

file7df85rdg07719qmiw6iu.jpg
Thai police charged five key leaders of the country's pro-democracy protest movement Monday under the kingdom's tough royal defamation laws, the first such use of the controversial legislation in two years.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thai police charged five key leaders of the country's pro-democracy protest movement Monday under the kingdom's tough royal defamation laws, the first such use of the controversial legislation in two years.

Section 112 of the Thai penal code is one of the world's toughest lese majeste laws, shielding the ultra-powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.

But in recent months leaders of the pro-democracy movement have called for reforms to the monarchy - including for the law's abolition - a move that has sent shockwaves through Thai society.

Human rights activist Anon Numpa - one of the most prominent faces rallying for royal reform - and four others arrived at a Bangkok police station for questioning Monday.

"The police charged us under section 112," Mr Anon told reporters after leaving the station.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We have all denied it." They have been charged over over their role in a September rally, and if found guilty face up to 15 years in prison per charge.

They have led dozens of protests since July, the largest drawing tens of thousands supporting their demands.

They are also calling for a rewrite of the military-scripted constitution and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who came to power in a coup in 2014.

Scores of protesters have been hit with sedition charges, while authorities have stepped up enforcement tactics in recent weeks - deploying water cannon and tear gas against unarmed demonstrators.

Leader Panupong "Mike" Jadnok remained defiant Monday, saying that the 112 charge will not deter them from their goals.

"I stand on our ideology... we will not be bound by the dictatorship and we do not accept section 112 as a law," he said.

The leaders were allowed to leave the police station after being questioned and charged by the police - a rarity as most lese majeste suspects tend to be held until trial.

The law has long drawn criticism from human rights activists, who say it is a tool deployed to suppress political dissent.

The use of it was stepped up after the 2014 coup, with legal rights group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights registering a jump from just six convictions to 169 under the junta.

The group has not recorded a charge since 2018.

Mr Prayut had previously said the use of 112 slowed due to "the mercy" of the king.

But after months of non-stop demonstrations, the embattled premier in mid-November gave the green light for authorities to lay royal defamation charges.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Covid-19 PCR tests available to public from Dec 1

Stronger recovery awaits F&B firms that act now, 'do not wait for Covid to blow over': Chan Chun Sing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after Covid-19 spike

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Renaissance United subsidiary hit with court order to pay 40.4m yuan to contractor

MAINBOARD-LISTED Renaissance United's subsidiary on Nov 26 received a court order to pay a monetary judgment of 40.4...

Nov 30, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 PCR tests available to public from Dec 1

[SINGAPORE] From Tuesday (Dec 1), anyone who needs a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be able to...

Nov 30, 2020 11:08 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow slip at open

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened lower on Monday as investors paused ahead of crucial economic indicators later...

Nov 30, 2020 10:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin rallies toward US$19,000 after biggest rout since pandemic

[LONDON] Bitcoin is clawing back most of its losses from its biggest rout since March, showing a resiliency in the...

Nov 30, 2020 10:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia says no decision to extend palm oil export tax exemption beyond 2020

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has made no decision on whether to extend an export tax exemption on palm oil products after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Prudential, SkillsFuture Singapore team up to accelerate skills development for SMEs

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for