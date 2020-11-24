You are here

Thai protest leaders to face royal insult charges

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 10:02 PM

AK_thpol2_2411.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thai police have summoned seven leaders of anti-government protests to face charges of lese-majeste over comments made at demonstrations that demanded reforms to the monarchy, a police source said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time such charges have been brought under laws relating to insults to the royal family in more than two years. They can carry up to 15 years in prison.

The source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the protest leaders had until Nov 30 to answer the summonses, which were brought over comments made at protests on Sept 19 and 20.

REUTERS

