You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai protesters plan big march on PM's office next week

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200910_NAHTHAI10_4235086.jpg
Student leaders from the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration give the three-fingered Hunger Games salute during a press conference at Thammasat University in Bangkok on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

Bangkok

THAI anti-government activists on Wednesday announced plans to hold an overnight protest and to rally up to 100,000 people to march on Government House next week, piling more pressure on the military-backed administration to step down.

A march on the seat of government would mark the first time the pro-democracy movement, which started rallies in July, moved beyond speeches on stages.

"We will stay overnight on university campus on Sept 19 and march the next day," said Panusaya Sithijirawattankul, a leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.

If more people join, the rally would move to a public square beside the city's historic Grand Palace, she added.

SEE ALSO

Thai protesters plan big march on PM's office next week

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

After a long absence, demonstrations have returned to Thailand streets to demand the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, reviving memories of over a decade of intermittent unrest that culminated in a 2014 coup.

Mr Prayuth led that putsch and remained in power after a disputed election last year that he insists was conducted fairly. He has warned Thailand could be "engulfed in flames" if protests persist.

The protester want the government to stop harassing opponents, amend the constitution and dissolve Parliament.

Some demonstrators have also broken a longstanding taboo by calling for curbs to the power of the country's monarchy.

"We will certainly talk about the reform of the monarchy on stage on the 19th," said Parit Chiwarak, a protest leader better known as "Penguin".

The rally coincides with the anniversary of a 2006 coup that ousted the government of Thaksin Shinawatra. The 2014 coup removed a government led by his sister, Yingluck. Both Shinawatras were elected in landslides.

The protesters pledged a peaceful rally. "We don't have weapons. Don't use tear gas on us, don't harass the people," Mr Parit said, adding he expected a turnout of 50,000-100,000 people.

There have been only minor confrontations so far and protest leaders who were arrested have all been released on bail.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the rally must be peaceful and lawful. "The government is concerned about safety," he noted. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Deputy AG to lead review of case linked to Liew Mun Leong; AG recused

Asean-China talks on South China Sea to start soon

UK's new plan says it could ignore parts of Brexit divorce treaty, angering EU

Saudi government taps into Aramco for cash, forcing it to stall projects

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan makes debut in green bond market with US$1b deal

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is issuing bonds to finance environmentally-friendly...

Sep 9, 2020 11:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global...

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.