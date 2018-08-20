You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Q2 GDP growth pace slows, but govt keeps 2018 target

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 1:05 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy expanded at a slower pace in April-June and tourism decelerated, but the state planning agency kept its 2018 growth forecast at 4.2-4.7 per cent and raised its projection for export gains.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.0 per cent in the second quarter from the first, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) said.

The pace met a Reuters poll's 1.0 per cent forecast and was far below January-March's fast quarterly pace, which was revised up to 2.1 per cent from 2.0 per cent.

On a yearly basis, second quarter expansion was 4.6 per cent, above the poll's 4.5 per cent, but below the first quarter's revised 4.9 per cent, the highest in five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The NESDB raised its 2018 export growth forecast to 10.0 per cent from 8.9 per cent seen three months ago as it expects shipments to be underpinned by improving trade partners' economies.

Exports, a growth driver, were strong in April-June, rising 12.3 per cent from a year earlier. But in the quarter, public spending was less than expected and tourism decreased, NESDB deputy chief Wichayayuth Boonchit told a news conference.

Krystal Tan of Capital Economics said she expects growth to "to slow gradually over the coming quarters. On the plus side, the government's infrastructure investment program is expected to gain momentum."

Growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has picked up in the past few years but it is not yet firing on all cylinders, as expansion remains heavily reliant on exports. Domestic demand has lagged, crimped by high household debt while excess industrial capacity remains an issue.

The junta is trying to ramp up spending and big infrastructure projects to spur activity, but disbursement has been slower than expected following stricter procurement rules imposed last year.

In April-June, annual growth in tourist numbers slowed to 9.1 per cent, compared with 15.4 per cent in the previous quarter, while manufacturing growth slowed to 3.5 per cent from 4.1 per cent.

A July boat accident near Phuket that killed dozens of Chinese tourists may reduce visitor numbers from China, Thailand's biggest market, by 669,000, or 13 percent, to 5.15 million in July-December, according to the tourism ministry.

Thai private consumption rose 4.5 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, while private investment rose 3.2 per cent and public investment increased 4.9 per cent, NESDB data showed.

The Bank of Thailand has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent, near record lows, since April 2015. But the BOT noted a diminishing need for accommodative monetary policy at its last meeting.

It next reviews policy on Sept 19. Some analysts expect no policy change throughout 2018 while others predict a rate hike on continued growth and rising rates in other countries.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback now extended to all flats

Samoa rejects China Pacific debt forgiveness call

South Africa inquiry into top-level state graft opens

Venezuela's 95% devaluation adds to chaos after drone attack

Thailand’s economy grows more than forecast in second quarter

Turnbull's leadership under pressure as support plunges in poll

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback now extended to all flats

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening