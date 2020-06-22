You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai trials of Covid-19 vaccine reach make-or-break stage

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 7:21 PM

doc7b4kcqmxxwwb8me2p66_doc7apnuvnqcdg1h1tgykym.jpg
Thai scientists administered a second dose of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine to monkeys on Monday, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October.
PHOTO: AFP

[SARABURI] Thai scientists administered a second dose of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine to monkeys on Monday, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October.

The Thai vaccine is one of at least 100 being worked on globally as the world reels from a devastating virus that has infected more than 8.7 million and killed 461,000, with Sunday's 183,000 cases the highest reported in a single day.

Thirteen monkeys were immunised on Monday and the next two weeks will be critical in determining whether researchers can proceed with further tests.

"We're going to analyse the immune response once again. If the immune response is very, very high, then this is a good one," said Kiat Ruxrungtham, lead researcher of the Covid-19 vaccine development programme at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University.

Thailand's government is backing the trials and hopes it can have a cost-effective vaccine manufactured domestically and ready for next year.

SEE ALSO

Thai rubber glove maker Sri Trang plans IPO to raise 14.9b baht

The monkeys are divided into three groups, with one getting a high dose, another a low dose and the last none. They are receiving three injections in total, each a month apart.

The first dose on May 23 prompted positive responses from all but one animal in the high-dose group and from three in the low-dose group, an outcome Mr Kiat called "very impressive".

If there is a similar response after the second dose, Mr Kiat said, the programme would order 10,000 doses made for a human trial, adding that his group had been flooded with offers from volunteers.

"The earliest we can get may be late September," he said of the doses. "But we don't expect it that soon, and the latest may be by November." 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

NTUC extends seniors' discounts, price freeze on daily essentials

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Deloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to Covid-19

ECB ready to cooperate to resolve German legal dispute

Employment agencies to get new licence conditions on fair hiring: MOM

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 07:09 PM
Consumer

Thai rubber glove maker Sri Trang plans IPO to raise 14.9b baht

[BANGKOK] Sri Trang Gloves Thailand (STGT) plans to raise 14.9 billion baht (S$669.6 million) in an initial public...

Jun 22, 2020 06:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley's post-virus stock ideas include meditation, 5G

[NEW YORK] Lipstick, 5G phone networks and childcare centers provide some examples of how the coronavirus is...

Jun 22, 2020 06:33 PM
Consumer

Turkey's lonely tourist attractions face make-or-break week

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's Mediterranean coasts and historic attractions face a critical week as the government presses to...

Jun 22, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 22, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

STI dips despite optimism of rebound in some quarters

THE Straits Times Index ended the first trading day of the week at 2,629.69, down 5.14 points or 0.2 per cent from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.