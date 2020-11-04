You are here

Thailand approaches former prime ministers to lead reconciliation panel

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND may rope in a former prime minister to lead a reconciliation committee proposed by the parliament to resolve key issues raised by pro-democracy protesters.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has approached at least four former premiers and representatives of several political parties to be part of the panel, which may also include protest groups. A special parliament session last week proposed the formation of the reconciliation committee and designated Mr Chuan, himself a former prime minister, to finalise its composition.

Former prime ministers Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, Anand Panyarachun and Abhisit Vejjajiva are willing to support the committee's work, Mr Chuan said, adding that he is still waiting to discuss the issue with Somchai Wongsawat. The move to diffuse the political tension follows King Maha Vajiralongkorn's olive branch to protesters in which he called Thailand "the land of compromise". The protesters, who have been staging near-daily gatherings for almost three weeks, are demanding more transparency and accountability for the monarchy, a rewritten constitution, and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who has repeatedly refused to quit.

The unrest has eroded investor confidence, with the benchmark Thai stock index extending losses to 23 per cent this year.

While Mr Prayuth has supported charter amendment and the formation of the reconciliation committee, protest groups have threatened to remain on the streets until their demands are fully met. The suggestions of past reconciliation committees in Thailand have largely gone ignored, including recommendations issued after a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 2010.

The three former premiers who have expressed interest in the committee have long had connections with the royalist camp. Mr Chavalit is a former army chief, Mr Anand was appointed prime minister by the junta after the 1991 coup, and Mr Abhisit faced street protests that ended with 2010's deadly suppression.

The parliament will restart the stalled process for charter amendment on Nov 17, Mr Chuan said on Tuesday. Input from the public on the amendment will also be included in the discussions, he said, adding that parliament will vote on the pathways to rewrite the constitution by Nov 18. BLOOMBERG

Stay up to date with The Business Times for