You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand confirms 144 new coronavirus infections

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 12:56 PM

af_thaicovid_281220.jpg
Thailand confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said in a statement.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thailand confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said in a statement.

The new cases include 129 local infections and 15 imported from abroad, the statement said. Thailand has confirmed a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Vietnam PM eyes raising of 2021 GDP growth target to 6.5%

Malaysia to charge second glove maker over poor worker accommodation

With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition

Gold set for best close in seven weeks as Trump signs stimulus

Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home

Trump signs virus relief bill after panning US$600 checks

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 01:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin on longest winning run since 2019 after hitting record

[NEW YORK] Bitcoin is on track for its longest monthly winning streak in more than a year after touching a record...

Dec 28, 2020 12:51 PM
Consumer

British tourists sneak out of Swiss ski resort

[GENEVA] Hundreds of British tourists forced into quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier fled in the night...

Dec 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

UNITS of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) sank on Monday after its manager proposed a rights issue...

Dec 28, 2020 12:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan a hard sell for bankers when taxman can take half

[TOKYO] Japan's push to make itself a more attractive financial hub faces a taxing problem if it is to stop the drip...

Dec 28, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition

[LONDON] Britain on Monday urged businesses to prepare for Brexit, just days before a transition period designed to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

Singapore, New Zealand digital-economy pact to take effect on Jan 7

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for