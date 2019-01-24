You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand general election to go ahead on March 24

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190124_THAI24_3677125.jpg
Hundreds of activists have protested delays in holding the general election since early January, the first such gatherings since Thailand's government lifted a ban on political activity in December.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Bangkok

THAILAND will hold a general election to restore civilian rule on March 24, the election commission said on Wednesday, announcing a new date for the often-postponed vote, which will be the first since a 2014 military coup.

The commission said last December that the elections would be held on Feb 24, but the military government expressed concern that election-related events would clash with early preparations for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, scheduled for May 4 to 6.

The monarchy is revered in Thailand, and this year's coronation will be the first in living memory for most of the population.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Election Commission agreed to set the election date for March 24," chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong told reporters.

He added the new date "is appropriate based on different factors, including early ballots and candidate registration".

Political parties will submit lists of parliamentary candidates and up to three candidates for prime minister to the commission between Feb 4 and 8, he said.

Thai stocks rose by around one per cent following the announcement and a royal decree, which was published earlier on Wednesday and confirmed the election was imminent.

The junta has pushed back the election several times for various reasons after overthrowing the democratically elected government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014, citing the need for peace and order after months of street protests.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said it would be inappropriate for election events to "unnecessarily coincide or overlap with the scheduling of the Coronation Ceremony or other annual Royal Ceremonies".

It also said the new date would not be "too late to the extent that such a delay will have detrimental effects on the country and the Thai people".

Under the law, the Election Commission has to endorse winning members of Parliament within 60 days of a vote, and Parliament must convene within 15 days of the results and the King will preside over the opening of Parliament.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, has been on the throne since shortly after his father died in 2016 following a 70-year reign, but he has not been officially crowned during a lengthy mourning period.

Hundreds of activists have protested delays in holding the election since early January, the first such gatherings since the government lifted a ban on political activity in December.

Thailand's two largest political parties previously said they had no objections to the election being rescheduled for the coronation.

"The coronation ceremonies are important... Everybody is happy to see the event held for all Thais. Whether the delay is long or short is not a problem," said Thana Chirawinit, a spokesman for the Democrat Party.

But some parties decried the delay, saying the military wanted to hold on to power. REUTERS

Government & Economy

AI guidelines: A right step in harnessing responsible innovation

Singapore releases model governance framework on AI

25% auto tariffs could cause recession in EU & Japan, hit the financial markets

China resists US, EU talks on global digital trade deal, sources say

Trump won't soften hardline on China to make trade deal: advisers

Sudden attention on Fed's balance sheet policy throws its communications into disarray

Editor's Choice

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
3 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

Must Read

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening