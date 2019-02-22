You are here

Thailand Jan tourist arrivals rise 4.9% year-on-year: tourism ministry

[BANGKOK] Thailand saw a 4.91 per cent increase in tourist arrivals in January year-on-year, after a 7.7 per cent rise in December, the tourism ministry said on Friday.

The 3.72 million tourists spent 196 billion baht (S$8.46 billion) in January, up 2.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, jumped 10.29 per cent in January from a year earlier

Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12 per cent of Thailand's gross domestic product.

