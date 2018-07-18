You are here

Thailand June tourist arrivals rise 11.6% y-o-y: tourism ministry

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 1:18 PM

[BANGKOK] International tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 11.57 per cent year-on-year to about 3.03 million in June, led by visitors from China, Malaysia and India, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday.

Tourists spent 148.4 billion baht (S$6.10 billion) in June, up 14.52 per cent from a year earlier.

January-June arrivals rose 12.46 per cent on year to 19.48 million, with spending up 15.88 per cent at 1.02 trillion baht.

Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12 per cent of Thailand's gross domestic product. 

