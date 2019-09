Thailand's cabinet agreed to maintain the current value-added tax at 7 per cent for another year to September 2020, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said on Tuesday, as economic growth slows.

The Cabinet recently also approved a proposed relocation package to attract foreign companies looking to move production due to escalating Sino-US trade tensions.

REUTERS