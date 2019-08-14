You are here

Thailand orders arrests of four more suspects in Bangkok blasts

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 9:09 PM

A crowd gathers near the site where explosions were heard in Bangkok, Thailand August 2, 2019
REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thai authorities issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for four more suspects believed to be responsible for a series of bomb attacks as the capital hosted a key diplomatic meeting this month.

Six small bombs and six incendiary devices went off on Aug 2 as the foreign ministers of Southeast Asian nations met in Bangkok, an event also attended by diplomats from China, the United States and other world powers.

Four people were wounded, with police saying they were seeking at least 15 suspects over the coordinated attacks that could be linked to political issues.

Wednesday's warrants seek four new suspects on charges of organised crime, arson, causing explosion, and illegal possession of explosives, Krisana Pattanacharoen, a deputy police spokesman, told Reuters.

"There will be more warrants for others involved," he added, as the investigation continues.

Authorities had detained two men on Aug 2 accused of planting bombs the police said were fake in front of Bangkok police headquarters the day before the coordinated blasts.

They have said the two suspects in custody have ties to the insurgency in Thailand's Malay-Muslim-dominated south that has killed nearly 7,000 people since 2004.

Police declined to comment on whether the four individuals covered by Wednesday's arrest warrants have ties to the insurgency.

