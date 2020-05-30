You are here

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 1:15 PM

nz_thailand_300520.jpg
Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,077 as local transmission of the new virus appears to wane.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,077 as local transmission of the new virus appears to wane.

The new patient arrived in Thailand via a land border with Malaysia earlier this week and has been in...

