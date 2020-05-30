Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,077 as local transmission of the new virus appears to wane.
The new patient arrived in Thailand via a land border with Malaysia earlier this week and has been in...
