Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 2:58 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday.

Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.

Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.

REUTERS

