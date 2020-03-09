You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 4:02 PM

AB_airport_090320.jpg
Thailand's aviation regulator said airlines should ask passengers coming from high-risk territories for health certificates to establish they are free of the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's aviation regulator said airlines should ask passengers coming from high-risk territories for health certificates to establish they are free of the new coronavirus.

Travellers who can't provide documentation should be prevented from boarding flights to the Asian nation, according to a Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand notice posted on Monday. Carriers are liable for treatment costs if they fly in people who become sick with Covid-19, the notice said.

The new framework applies to six territories: China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy. Thailand has designated them danger zones for infection, as it steps up efforts against Covid-19 after so far restricting the number of confirmed cases to 50.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, a government agency, wrote on Facebook on Monday that travellers coming from the six regions "will undergo 14 days quarantine", adding more details will be announced shortly.

"We advise all travellers to consider carefully whether they still want to pursue their journey," the authority wrote.

SEE ALSO

Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts

The Facebook post follows a series of confusing flip-flops on the matter, which left it unclear whether self-quarantine for those coming from the danger zones is mandatory or only strongly recommended.

A plunge in crude oil prices and escalating fears over the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak sparked a 7 per cent plunge in Thai stocks Monday, the worst drop since 2014. Tourism-reliant Thailand's economy is reeling from the virus as travelers - especially from disease epicenter China - stay away.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts

[BEIJING] China's largest online travel firm Trip.com said on Monday that senior management of the company would...

Mar 9, 2020 04:15 PM
Garage

Migrant worker recruitment platform Sama raises US$1.2m from Collaborative Fund, 3tvcp

SINGAPORE-BASED Sama, which runs a digital platform to match migrant workers to jobs, has raised US$1.15 million in...

Mar 9, 2020 03:59 PM
Stocks

Saudi Aramco shares open 10% lower as oil price crumbles

[DUBAI] Shares in Saudi Aramco plunged 10 per cent in opening trade on Monday, following a sharp drop in oil prices...

Mar 9, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars hit new decade lows on oil, virus double whammy

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars touched 11-year lows on Monday as a slump in oil prices, coupled...

Mar 9, 2020 03:48 PM
Consumer

China signals progress in virus battle as Disney partially reopens

[BEIJING] China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.