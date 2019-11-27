You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand sees latest stimulus stoking spending

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191127_NAHTHAI_3961524.jpg
Baht strength and weakening global trade have taken their toll on Thai exports and tourism, which are both key economic engines.
PHOTO: AFP

Bangkok

THAILAND said its latest round of stimulus will spur more than 100 billion baht (S$4.5 billion) of spending, as it steps up efforts to fight an economic slowdown caused by baht strength and the US-China trade war.

"The measures are to help sustain the economy amid global uncertainty," Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said in a briefing on Tuesday in Bangkok, adding he hoped the boost will be felt for the rest of this year and in 2020.

Baht strength and weakening global trade have taken their toll on Thai exports and tourism, which are both key economic engines. The latest stimulus adds to a package of steps worth more than US$10 billion that was approved in August.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new measures were given the green light on Tuesday in the weekly Cabinet meeting.

SEE ALSO

Singapore IPO value jumps four times to US$2.2b in 2019

The details include 50 billion baht of loans from a state lender for village funds, farmer groups and cooperatives. Another 14.3 billion baht of funds will be allocated to village funds to support small-scale investment.

Farmers will also receive 28 billion baht of help with harvest costs, while as much as five billion baht will be available for cash-back on housing down-payments.

Thailand's national economic council predicts 2.6 per cent gross domestic product growth this year, which would be the slowest pace in five years.

Thai expansion continues to lag behind neighbours such as Indonesia and Vietnam. Tangled politics have forced a delay in some of the government's annual budget spending, adding to the country's challenges.

The Bank of Thailand has cut borrowing cost twice in 2019 and tried to curb currency appreciation to bolster the outlook. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore Oct factory output beats expectations with 4% growth

Government working on strong Budget that Singapore economy needs: PM Lee

'Green shoots' for Singapore as electronics start to recover

Govt and businesses 'should be more collaborative'

Australia's central bank does not expect to take QE plunge

US consumer confidence slips

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 12:20 AM
Consumer

Report shows high injury rate at Amazon warehouses

[WASHINGTON] Injury rates reported for workers at Amazon warehouses across the United States are more than double...

Nov 27, 2019 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence slips

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November amid worries about current business...

Nov 27, 2019 12:09 AM
Government & Economy

London court allows public hearings between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state fund

[LONDON] Malaysia won a victory at a London court that will allow public hearings in a dispute between 1MDB and Abu...

Nov 26, 2019 11:49 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales fall in Oct; Sept revised higher

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in October following recent strong gains, but the...

Nov 26, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Corbyn campaign hit by fresh storm over anti-Semitism

[LONDON] Jeremy Corbyn is again embroiled in a row over anti-Semitism, after the UK's chief rabbi suggested the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly