You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand to make it rain as pollution chokes Bangkok

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 4:08 PM

doc73mqsnaeym11jthbsf5l_doc73llt23dtlxhanpodc2.jpg
Thailand is set to deploy rainmaking planes to seed clouds in an effort to tackle the pall of pollution that has shrouded the capital in recent weeks.
EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand is set to deploy rainmaking planes to seed clouds in an effort to tackle the pall of pollution that has shrouded the capital in recent weeks.

The weather modification technique involves dispersing chemicals into the air to aid cloud condensation, which should in theory result in rain.

"The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation... expects the rainmaking to be done tomorrow (Tuesday) but it depends on wind and humidity levels," Pralong Dumrongthai, director-general of Thailand's Pollution Control Department, told reporters.

As Thais woke up Monday morning to another day of murky air blanketing its bustling construction-filled capital, environment group Greenpeace said Bangkok was currently the 10th most polluted in the world, rivalling some cities in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reasons for the persistent smog include combustion exhaust from Bangkok's traffic-strewn roads, the burning of fields from farmers outside the city, and pollutants from factories.

Public discontent has surfaced on Thai social media and television, with pollution-related hashtags trending and TV hosts advising viewers on the types of face masks they should wear.

Air Visual, an independent online air quality index (AQI) monitor, pegged Bangkok at "unhealthy" levels measuring 156 AQI on Monday - though numbers have often crept higher in the last two months.

But the Pollution Department played down the dangers of the persistent haze, which the government judges using a different set of measurements to see the concentration of harmful microscopic particles known as PM2.5.

He said Bangkok had recent peak PM2.5 levels of 102 micrograms per cubic metre and on Monday was sitting under 90.

"Our PM figure is high but it is not a crisis yet," he said. "We are not in the range of 120-150 where all people have to wear masks all the time when they are out."

But Greenpeace's Thailand director Tara Buakamsri said immediate action should be taken by the authorities, like reducing the number of cars and closing schools in high-risk areas.

"The pollution issues are more and more frequent in Bangkok. We need smarter air quality management."

In recent weeks, municipal workers have sprayed water along the roads and into the air in Bangkok to help clear the smog, while authorities have urged people to stay indoors.

AFP

Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

China's exports shrink most in 2 years in December, raising risks for global economy

Most Americans don’t think their finances will improve in 2019

Singapore, Malaysia ministers have 'productive', 'candid' talks after postponed annual meet

China doubles foreign investment limit, in further opening

Bangkok residents told to stay inside as pollution reaches dangerous levels

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
4 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
5  CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative says will enter OEM market after good response

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening