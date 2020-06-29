Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said.
Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until...
