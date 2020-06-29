You are here

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 4:22 PM

Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said.

Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until...

