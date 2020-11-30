You are here

Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip Covid-19 quarantine

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 3:44 PM

file7cq7tawbq5l1k097zd9v.jpg
Thailand has strict measures and border controls to keep the coronavirus at bay having kept its cases to less than 4,000 and deaths at 60, although its tourism-reliant economy has suffered badly.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand was racing to track down about 200 people in its northern provinces on Monday to stop a potential coronavirus outbreak, after three Thai nationals entered the country illegally from Myanmar and tested positive days later.

Three women bypassed immigration checks and...

