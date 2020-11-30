Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip Covid-19 quarantine

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] Thailand was racing to track down about 200 people in its northern provinces on Monday to stop a potential coronavirus outbreak, after three Thai nationals entered the country illegally from Myanmar and tested positive days later.
Three women bypassed immigration checks and...
