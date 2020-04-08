You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand unveils 1.9t baht plan to mitigate virus impact

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND'S Cabinet approved a package of economic measures worth 1.9 trillion baht (S$82.6 billion) on Tuesday to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said.

The package for South-east Asia's second-largest economy includes a law to borrow one trillion baht plus central bank measures worth another 900 billion baht in soft loans and support for corporate bonds, Mr Uttama told a news conference.

Of the one trillion baht borrowing, 600 billion baht will be for public heath works and relief measures, and the rest for rebuilding the economy and job creation, Mr Uttama said.

The government expects to start borrowing in early May, mainly from domestic sources, he said.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Chemotherapy, your immune system and Covid-19

The latest steps follow billions of dollars of stimulus measures recently introduced to cope with the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, which is heading into a recession.

Thailand has confirmed 2,258 cases and 27 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The country is in a state of emergency. Last Friday, it imposed a nationwide night curfew after closing malls to limit the spread of the virus.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will provide soft loans worth 500 billion baht plus a loan payment holiday to help smaller businesses hit by the outbreak, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a separate news conference.

The BOT will also set up a corporate bond stabilisation fund worth 400 billion baht to provide bridge financing to high-quality firms with bonds maturing during 2020-2021, he said.

The central bank will also reduce financial institutions' payment to the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) for two years to 0.23 per cent of deposits per annum from 0.46 per cent.

"The BOT continues to closely monitor the situation and stands ready to take further steps as necessary," Mr Veerathai said. REUTERS

Government & Economy

S$60b rescue package proof of optimal fiscal balance: Heng

Suppliers struggle to meet soaring demand for takeaway food packaging

It's make-or-break time for Singapore

TDSR waived for deferred mortgage payments

Look beyond own interests at broader concerns, landlords told

Bill passed to give temporary relief from contractual obligations

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound rallies as risk appetite returns, traders await news on Johnson

[LONDON] Sterling rallied on Tuesday with a broad rebound in risk markets encouraging some selling of the dollar,...

Apr 7, 2020 11:56 PM
Transport

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul...

Apr 7, 2020 11:29 PM
Technology

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread...

Apr 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

106 new Covid-19 cases, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 106 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 7) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its...

Apr 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

US economy will eventually reopen but with big changes: Kudlow

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the US economy when the nation's top health experts give...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.